Political stability, charter of economy can only strengthen national security: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said political stability and a charter of economy can only strengthen Pakistan’s national security.

In a statement on Saturday, he reiterated government’s resolve to bring economic stability in the country and saving it from default. He said political stability is the prerequisite to save the people from price hike.

The Prime Minister said political miscreants are trying to create chaos in the country. He said these miscreants are not interested to serve the people who were badly affected by floods but their only motive is to gain political benefits.

Shehbaz Sharif said there is no doubt, economic destruction was done under an agenda and political instability is also its continuation. He said purpose of dissolving provincial assemblies is to create political instability in the country.