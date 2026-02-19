Islamabad: Power generation in January 2026 reached 9,140 gigawatt-hours, marking a 12% increase compared to the same month last year, according to recently released data from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). However, for the first seven months of fiscal year 2026, cumulative power generation showed a slight rise of 2%, totaling approximately 76,498 gigawatt-hours.
According to JS Global, the average cost of power generation in January 2026 was Rs12.2 per kilowatt-hour, representing an 11% increase from the previous year. On a month-to-month basis, the cost rose by 27%, attributed mainly to a decrease in hydel-based power generation. The energy mix for the month showed that hydel energy contributed just 8% to the total, significantly lower than the typical summer contributions of 35% to 40%. This decline in hydel generation during January is consistent with trends observed in previous years.
