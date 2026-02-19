Trending News: Power Generation in January 2026 Sees 12% Year-Over-Year GrowthTCL Unveils Groundbreaking Display and Smart Home Technologies at CES 2026﻿PCB decides to establish regional academies nationwide under the Future Stars Talent Hunt Program﻿Five MNAs Completely Absent During Second Parliamentary Year﻿Pakistan, UAE Target Concrete Economic and Diplomatic Gains﻿Punjab government’s purchase of a plane for 11 billion is an expensive demonstration of poor governance: KP Finance Advisor﻿Balochistan Minister Ali Hassan Zehri Sacked from Cabinet﻿Muslim League Functional Sindh’s new office-bearers and Working Committee announced﻿Pakistan Denounces Israeli Actions, Urges Lasting Peace﻿Pakistan Denounces Israel’s Ceasefire Violations and ‘Illegal’ West Bank Expansion﻿Senate Panel Links Unchecked Encroachments and Governance Gaps to Worsening Water Crisis﻿Pakistan, Italy to Tackle Visa Exploitation, Streamline Legal Labour Mobility﻿Ishaq Dar Emphasises International Law for Lasting Peace in Syria﻿Urgent Repairs Ordered for Kartarpur Corridor Following Flood Damage Linked to ‘Indian Water Aggression’﻿Government Announces Ramazan Relief Package for Vulnerable Segments﻿Policy Dialogue on Comprehensive and Robust Social Services Held in Balochistan﻿Prime Minister Arrives in Washington for Inaugural Peace Summit with U.S. Leadership﻿Pakistan, Indonesia Forge Common Front on Palestine Crisis﻿Govt Announces Ramazan Relief Package for Vulnerable Segments﻿Govt Upholds Old Net Metering Rules for Over 5,000 Applicants﻿Crackdown should be launched against substandard gas cylinder refilling points across Sindh: Functional Muslim League﻿Nearly 60,000 police personnel deployed across Sindh under major security operation in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak﻿Senior Police Official Orders Immediate Action on Land Encroachment Complaints﻿Minister Issues Safety Warning After Fatal Gas Leak Explosion in Karachi﻿Open Court Held in Mirpur Mathelo to Address Government Employees’ Salary and Pension Issues﻿Thousands of police personnel deployed for extensive security operation in Sukkur during Ramadan﻿Directive to provide immediate and best medical facility to the injured of the gas leakage explosion﻿Explosion in residential building in Karachi’s Soldier Bazar due to gas leakage, 14 killed﻿Pakistan’s Inclusion in Board of Peace is a Major Diplomatic Achievement: Former President AJK﻿Cancer Patient Aid Boosted to Rs 1.5 Million as Minister Orders Streamlined Support System﻿Pakistan Intensifies Efforts to Protect Arabian Sea Whales and Dolphins from Mounting Threats﻿Azerbaijan Lauds Pakistan’s Stand on Inconsistent Climate Commitments﻿Sindh CM Orders Acceleration of Delayed Waste Management Overhaul in Karachi﻿Sindh Skills Programme Achieves 41% Job Placement Rate for Trained Youth﻿BNU Vice Chancellor Urges Students to Combat Digital Extremism with Knowledge and Tolerance﻿Laptop distribution begins for selected students at Khairpur University, strict documentation requirements for students﻿University Eyes Commercial Spinoffs for Space Tech and Health Products﻿Sindh launches distribution of 52 million free textbook sets﻿Authorities Incinerate Over 18 Tonnes of Narcotics; Dozens of Traffickers Receive Life Sentences﻿3 accused involved in multiple incidents of robbery and dacoity arrested from Karachi’s Dawood Goth﻿1,299 members of 555 criminal gangs arrested in major operations across Punjab﻿Encounter between law enforcement and suspected robbers on Super Highway, 2 suspects arrested﻿Police encounter in Karachi Korangi Jalal Ground, injured suspect arrested﻿Mayor sets Eid deadline for municipal projects, inspects ongoing development works﻿Federal Government Pledges Priority Action on Rawalpindi Lawyers’ Mounting Professional Challenges﻿Order to eliminate encroachments from Rawalpindi’s Ramadan bazaars, security alert issued﻿Illegal Refilling Centre Blast; PTI Cites Governmental Negligence﻿Sindh Minister Vows Uninterrupted Traffic, Orders Strict Crackdown on Beggars for Ramadan﻿OGDCL Inks Pact with French Company to Unlock $460 Million in Energy Output﻿New Partnership Aims to Unlock Microfinance for Underserved Pakistani Enterprises﻿Important meeting of Chemical Manufacturers with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, discussion on the upcoming budget and petrochemical policy﻿Pakistan Invites Global Investment in Key Motorway, Touting New Eurasian Trade Corridors﻿Bullish Gold Market, Significant Rise in Gold and Silver Prices﻿Carpet Industry Faces Export Crisis Amid Supply Chain Failures, Seeks Urgent InterventionHBL Announces Record Quarterly Payout Amid Decline in ProfitFood Prices Surge in Pakistan Ahead of Ramazan, Weak Enforcement CitedFoodpanda Launches Helmet Distribution Campaign to Enhance Rider Safety in Islamabad88% of Unlisted Licensed Companies in Pakistan Disclose Financials Through PSX PortalPACRA Upgrades Rating for Liberty Wind Power 2 Limited Reflecting Strong Financial StabilityDescon Engineering Maintains Stable Outlook Amid Expanding Global OperationsPACRA Updates Short-Term Entity Rating for Liberty Wind Power 1 LimitedSelect Technologies Issues PKR 3.5 Billion Sukuk Amidst Market ShiftsHabib Bank Reports 7% Year-Over-Year Increase But Misses Industry ExpectationsHBL Reports Record Profit of Rs 148.1 Billion for 2025, Boosts Market ShareCurrency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Show Stability Across Major CurrenciesFrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd Reports 16% Rise in Operating Profit for 2025FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd Reports 16% Rise in Operating Profit for 2025Reduction in Sindh Infrastructure Cess Seen as Transformative for IndustryVivo Partners with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation to Boost Digital TourismLSE Ventures Ltd Announces IPO Plans and Restructuring InitiativesSMEDA Concludes Seminars on Youth Entrepreneurship in Lahore, Sialkot, and FaisalabadSMEDA and TDAP Commit to New Framework for MSME SupportPakistan’s IT Exports Surge by 19% in January, Meeting Growth Expectations﻿Partly cloudy weather, rain-thunderstorm forecast for Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab﻿Injury Forces Pakistan Shaheens to Alter Squad Ahead of England Lions Series﻿Will raise voice for the province at every forum, will not back down, Tehreek-e-Ittehad Suba Hazara﻿Despite Indian atrocities, Kashmiris are steadfast on the right to self-determination, former President of Azad Kashmir﻿Former Ambassador Claims Kashmiris Endure Torture and Repression While Demanding Self-Determination﻿Reform Urged as Thousands of Public Officials Found Holding Foreign Citizenship﻿Reception for outgoing Islami Jamiat Nazims, applied for Jamaat-e-Islami membership﻿NA-109 Election Outcome Reveals Representation Gap as Winner Secures Only 30pc of Electorate﻿Zardari Calls for Perseverance Amid Economic and Political Crises﻿70 Organisations Clinch NFEH CSR Awards For Best Performance﻿Pakistan, Portugal to Bolster Cooperation on Justice System, Judicial Reforms﻿Customs Official Killed, Another Abducted in Pre-Dawn Terrorist Raid on Checkpoint﻿Nearly One in Four Households Face Food Insecurity as Ramzan Nears, Senator Warns﻿Balochistan Bolsters Anti-Terror Force as Police Casualties Mount﻿PPP Demands Immediate Arrests Following Fatal Shooting of Senior Party Lawyer﻿National Grid Finalises Critical Maintenance to Secure Power Supply for Ramzan﻿4 Mobile Patrol Boats added to Balochistan Fisheries and Coastal Development’s Enforcement Fleet﻿85 UN Member States Denounce Israeli Expansion in West Bank﻿PM Sharif, Qatari Amir Vow to Deepen Partnership, Discuss Mideast Peace﻿Strict action ordered against sale of illegal cigarettes and illegal profiteering in Thatta﻿Karachi Oil tanker overturns in Clifton, disrupting traffic; Fire Brigade and City Wardens bring situation under control﻿Traffic accident on Karachi Super Highway, eight people injured﻿Bus and loader rickshaw collision on Nagra Bridge Rajana Road in Toba Tek Singh, 2 people killed, 2 seriously injured﻿Father Publicly Renounces Missing Son Over Suspected Militant Connections﻿Traffic assistant scuffles with citizen in Rawalpindi, traffic warden suspended﻿Protest against delay in Nasirabad hospital construction surpasses 100 days, ‘Build Hospital’ signature campaign begins﻿IGP Orders Swift, Merit-Based Resolution of Public Complaints in the Capital