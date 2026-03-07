﻿President, PM Reaffirm Commitment To Women’s Empowerment

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reiterated their resolve to create a conducive environment for women to fully realize their potential, emphasizing that women’s empowerment remains essential for the country’s sustainable development.

In separate messages issued on the occasion of International Women’s Day, both leaders paid tribute to women, mothers, sisters and daughters of Pakistan as well as those across the world, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to society.

President Zardari highlighted that the government is taking practical steps to enhance women’s access to education and healthcare. He noted that initiatives are also underway to expand economic opportunities for women while strengthening legal protection against violence.

The president pointed out that constitutional provisions have ensured women’s representation in Parliament and provincial assemblies, which he described as a vital step toward strengthening their role in national decision-making.

Prime Minister Sharif, in his message, stressed that the country’s overall development and prosperity can only be achieved by ensuring equal opportunities for women and enabling their meaningful participation in every sector of national life.

Meanwhile, in a post on the social media platform X (Twitter), the prime minister described women’s empowerment as central to the government’s vision for Pakistan’s progress.

He paid tribute to the remarkable women of Pakistan, acknowledging their resilience, talent and determination across diverse fields.

The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to expanding opportunities for women, ensuring equal access to education and economic participation, and fostering an environment where every woman can realize her full potential.

He further remarked that Pakistani women continue to shape the nation’s progress in every sphere of life, adding that their achievements inspire the entire nation and strengthen collective efforts to build a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan.