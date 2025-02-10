Karachi: President Asif Ali Zardari departed for Lisbon, Portugal, to extend his condolences on the demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV. During his visit, President Zardari is scheduled to meet Prince Rahim Agha Khan and Portugal’s President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.
According to a statement by Press Information Department, President Zardari’s visit underscores the significance of diplomatic relations and personal ties between the leadership of Pakistan and the Aga Khan family.
In addition to offering condolences, President Zardari plans to engage in discussions with President de Sousa, reflecting the ongoing diplomatic engagements between Pakistan and Portugal.
