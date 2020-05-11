Press Statement on Diesel Supply in Country

May 11, 2020

Islamabad, May 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): Spokesperson for Petroleum Division negates the speculation over severe diesel supply in country amid wheat harvesting season in the most of areas of the country. Spokesperson says that presently, country has an ample HSD stocks around 265,000 MTs which are sufficient for seven to ten days demand of entire country. The demand supply position for the month of May, 2020 is as under: MAY, 2020 Unit: Metric Ton DEMAND 711,013 REFINERIES PRODUCTION 435,000 SURPLUS (DEFICIT) (276,013) IMPORT PLANNED 394,000 VARIANCE 112,987 In order to ensure availability of sufficient stocks of HSD, import was planned higher than deficit.

However, due to unavailability of vessels in international market due to COVID-19, the supplies have been delayed by 2 to 3 days. However, sufficient stocks are available with PSO. Further, diesel vessels are arriving at Port Qasim as per following program: OMC Vessel Name Quantity Arrival Date Hascol/Gas and Oil Hafnia Phonex 42,000 MTs 13.05.2020 PSO Junior G 60,000 MTs 14.05.2020 PSO Maersk Teesport 40,000 MTs 15.05.2020 PSO Helene Maersk 40,000 MTs 17.05.2020 Petroleum Division is vigorously monitoring the situation and has directed all refineries to enhance their production. Similarly, OMCs have also been directed to move the product at high consumption depots/locations. Accordingly, the situation will get normalized, soon.

