Prime Minister appreciates tireless efforts of ISI for national security

Islamabad, November 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated tireless efforts of Inter-Services Intelligence for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness of ISI. He expressed this satisfaction during his visit to ISI headquarters in Islamabad today (Sunday).

Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the Prime Minister, federal ministers, services chiefs, and other military officers. A comprehensive briefing was given to National and Military leadership on the regional and national security situation.

Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also accompanied the Prime Minister.

