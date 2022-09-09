Islamabad, September 09, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who appeared before Islamabad High Court today (Friday), assured to resolve the issue of missing persons with sincerity. Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah was hearing the case relating to missing persons. The Prime Minister said a committee on missing persons has already held six meetings, assuring that he will oversee its proceedings. He said he feels the pain of the families of missing persons.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Prime Minister assures to resolve issue of missing persons with sincerity appeared first on Official News Pakistan.