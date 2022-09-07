Prime Minister expresses gratitude to UAE for continued support to flood victims 

Islamabad, September 07, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to the government of United Arab Emirates for its continued support to the Pakistani flood victims, including establishment of humanitarian corridor between the two countries. In a tweet, he also thanked the UAE Red Crescent for launching donation campaign to support the flood relief efforts in Pakistan.

The Prime minister’s tweet came after two more relief flights from the UAE arrived at Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi. In total, eighteen flights from the UAE have landed in Pakistan carrying food, medical supplies, tents and other relief items.

