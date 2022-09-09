Prime Minister, UN Chief to visit National Flood Response, Coordination Center in Islamabad today 

Islamabad, September 09, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit National Flood Response and Coordination Center in Islamabad on Friday where they will be briefed about the damages caused by the floods and the rehabilitation work. After the briefing, the Prime Minister and the UN Secretary General will talk to the media.

