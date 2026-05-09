Prime Minister Urged to Intervene in PTCL Pensioners’ Payment Dispute

Karachi: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been urged to facilitate the payment of dues owed to PTCL pensioners, following Supreme Court rulings. This call to action was made by members of the Telecommunication Pioneer Forum, highlighting ongoing financial grievances faced by retirees since 2010.

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited, the forum, which includes Imtiaz Zaidi, Masheer Khan, Athar Javed Sufi, Sabir Hussain, Waseem Abdi Abdul Khaliq, Rashid Anwar, and Atta Rehman, has jointly requested that the Prime Minister press Etisalat's management for immediate payment. The Government of Pakistan, as the guarantor in PTCL's privatization, is urged to honor its commitments and ensure the Supreme Court's decisions from 2015 and 2025 are enforced.

The pensioners' demands include the cessation of illegal monthly pension deductions by PTCL and PTET, reimbursement of deductions since 2010, and the payment of commuted pensions to those reaching 72 years. These demands are supported by recommendations from the Senate Standing Committee, which has also advocated for the pensioners' entitlements.

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