Prime Minister writes condolence letter to British PM expressing grief over death of Queen Elizabeth II 

Islamabad, September 09, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a condolence letter to British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss expressing grief over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Through the letter, the Prime Minster extended sympathies of the entire Pakistani nation to the British royal family, the government and people of United Kingdom. He said as the longest-reigning Queen, Elizabeth II played a key role in bringing positive change in not only the United Kingdom but throughout the world.

Shehbaz Sharif said the late Queen’s dedication and tireless supervision made the Commonwealth, the world’s largest organization of independent nations. He said through her services for the protection of public interests for a long time, Queen Elizabeth II became an emblem of unity and brotherhood in the whole world.

The Prime Minister said the people of Pakistan always held feelings of respect and honor for the late Queen as the head of the Commonwealth of Nations. During her decades-long reign, the relationship of respect between the people of Pakistan and Queen Elizabeth grew stronger.

