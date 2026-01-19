The citizens’ protest movement for better health facilities entered its 77th consecutive day on Saturday, highlighting the crisis of an incomplete hospital and a severe shortage of medical staff and medicines in the area.
The alliance organizing the demonstration, “Sajag Shehri Itehad Naseerabad,” recently held a brief protest march and sit-in at Abdul Hameed Bhutto village in UC Dhamrah. The protest was led by the alliance’s leaders, Sufi Ghaffar Chani, Asif Katheey, Ikhtiar Gahos, Mehboob Bhutto, and Waheed Ali Bhutto.
The protestors reiterated their core demands, urging the Sindh government to take immediate notice to complete the construction of the long-stalled Taluka Hospital Naseerabad.
Furthermore, the alliance demanded an end to the severe shortage of doctors and essential medicines at the local Rural Health Center.
Regarding the future course of action, the alliance’s General Secretary, Comrade Asif Katheey, announced that a general council meeting of the organization would soon be convened to review the ongoing peaceful public campaign.
He added that final decisions regarding further organizing and potentially expanding the scope of the protest movement would be made after internal consultations.