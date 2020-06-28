Protest demo of students in Quetta

June 28, 2020

QUETTA: Tulaba Action Committee staged a protest demonstration outside the Quetta Press Club on Sunday against online classes.

Protesters also demanded a probe into the alleged detention of students and departmental action against the involved officers and officials of police department.

Protest demonstration was addressed by Chairman Tulaba Action Committee, Muzammil, Syed Zubair Shah Agha, Mudasir and others.

