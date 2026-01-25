The citizens’ protest movement in Nasirabad entered its 85th consecutive day, with demonstrators accusing elected representatives and health department officials of remaining “blind, deaf, and dumb” to their demand for the restoration of a key local hospital.
Organized by the Sajag Shehri Ittehad (Awakened Citizens Alliance), Saturday’s activities included a protest march and a sit-in at Gunwal Kalhoro village. The campaign’s primary goals are the restoration of the Taluka Hospital and addressing the severe shortage of doctors and medicines at the Rural Health Center.
Alliance leaders, including Sufi Ghaffar Channa and Asif Kathia, stated that the area’s elected representatives, the District Health Officer (DHO) Qambar, and other empowered bodies have remained “silent spectators” throughout the lengthy protest.
The alliance’s acting president, Sufi Ghaffar Channa, and general secretary, Asif Kathia, highlighted the widespread neglect revealed during their campaign. They reported that village roads throughout Nasirabad taluka are in disrepair, and residents lack basic facilities such as water, electricity, gas, education, and health.
The group has demanded that the Sindh government take immediate notice of their plight. They call for the completion of the remaining construction work on the Nasirabad Taluka Hospital and a comprehensive solution to the fundamental issues affecting all union councils in the taluka.
The leaders reiterated their resolve, clarifying that the peaceful movement will continue until the Taluka Hospital is fully restored and operational.