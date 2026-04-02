Province-Wide Sanitation Overhaul to Include Police Action Against Illegal Dumpers

Authorities in Sindh have been directed to initiate a crackdown, involving police, against those illegally dumping waste as part of a major initiative to overhaul the province”s sanitation system.

The directive was issued by Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, during a high-level meeting today at the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) convened to review proposals for expanding solid waste management services to all districts of the province.

Three operational frameworks—the Hybrid Model, Hybrid Plus Model, and Local Model—were presented to create a modern and sustainable sanitation network. These models emphasise cost-efficiency and institutional strengthening by integrating local government bodies in planning and implementation.

The proposed system is designed for operational flexibility, allowing management through municipal or town committees and the division of responsibilities into smaller administrative units to enhance monitoring and efficiency.

To improve transparency and performance evaluation, a modern Complaint Management System (CMS) will support town administrations. Officials also detailed that project contracts would span three to five years, with machinery and personnel tailored to the specific needs of each area to optimise resource use.

The strategy includes the allocation of new landfill sites for scientific waste disposal in several locations, including Kashmore-Kandhkot, Larkana, Kotdiji, Nawabshah, Sehwan, Umerkot, and Dhabeji.

Attendees were informed that development at the Jam Chakro landfill site is advancing quickly, with one cell already complete. Upon its full commissioning, the project is anticipated to generate approximately $20 million in carbon credits, offering substantial environmental and economic benefits. Additionally, new Garbage Transfer Stations are nearing completion.

Minister Shah instructed officials to refine the operational models for presentation to the Chief Minister of Sindh for final approval. He reiterated the government”s commitment to ensuring a clean and healthy environment through modern strategies, robust monitoring, and public engagement.