The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reinstated Major General (retd) Hafeez ur Rehman as Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) after a division bench suspended an earlier single bench ruling that had removed him from the post. The two-judge panel, comprising Justice Muhammad Asif and Justice Inam Amin Minhas, heard the appeal on Thursday. Advocate Qasim Wadood, representing the PTA head, argued that the Attorney General’s notification was mandatory in this instance and that Article 199 restricts the court from providing relief not specifically requested in the initial petition. He further argued that the single bench acknowledged that deliberations were not complete.
Justice Muhammad Asif pointed out during the proceedings that the PTA chief had been given sufficient chances. Following the arguments, the bench suspended the previous judgment and returned Mr. Rehman to his position as PTA chief. Previously, Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC had declared Mr. Rehman’s appointment illegitimate in a detailed 99-page verdict, ordering his immediate dismissal. The court deemed his appointment as Member (Administration) in May 2023 and ensuing elevation to Chairman to be outside the purview of the Telecom Act. It declared the alteration of PTA appointment procedures to create the position as unconstitutional, eroding principles of openness, impartiality, and legality.
Mr. Rehman contested the verdict by filing an appeal under the 1972 Ordinance, asserting that his appointment and promotion were carried out in accordance with proper procedures and were legally sound. He requested an expedited hearing to validate his appointment.