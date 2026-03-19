﻿PTA Greenlights Phased 5G Launch for Major Mobile Operators

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has formally authorised leading Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), including Jazz, Ufone, and Zong, to commence the deployment of fifth-generation (5G) mobile services throughout the country.

According to a news release today, the introduction of the next-generation network will be conducted in stages. This staggered approach is designed to ensure a high-quality user experience during the initial transition period.

To keep subscribers informed, all participating telecommunication firms will publish updated lists on their official websites. These records will identify specific areas where 5G services are operational and provide details on 5G-enabled mobile handsets compatible with local networks.

The authority noted that service availability may be inconsistent, contingent on an individual”s location, the readiness of the network infrastructure, and device compatibility.

Consumers wishing to utilise the high-speed network are advised to enable 5G settings on their mobile devices and update their handsets to the latest operating system version for optimal performance.