Pakistan’s leading telecommunication provider, PTCL Group, has significantly deepened its alliance with Teradata to overhaul and expand its Enterprise Data Warehouse platform. This extended engagement is a cornerstone of the Group’s ambition to evolve into a data-centric, AI-powered organization.
The PTCL informed today that this strategic initiative will equip PTCL Group with a high-performance, intelligent infrastructure designed for real-time insights, superior decision-making, and enriched customer experiences. The move is central to the company’s comprehensive data and AI strategy, which seeks to foster operational agility and achieve long-term service excellence.
Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer for PTCL and Ufone 4G, highlighted the importance of the deal. ‘Our extended collaboration with Teradata is a key step in PTCL Group’s intelligent digital transformation journey,’ he stated. ‘Scaling our Enterprise Data Warehouse platform allows us to unlock new capabilities in analytics that are essential for driving innovation and elevating customer value.’
Echoing this sentiment, Waqas Hashmi, Area Vice President at Teradata Pakistan, expressed pride in the continued relationship. ‘By harnessing the power of Teradata’s modern data platform and embedded AI capabilities, PTCL Group is positioning itself to unlock deeper insights, drive innovation at scale, and fast-track its strategic goals,’ Hashmi commented.
With this renewed commitment, PTCL Group is cementing its position at the vanguard of building a modern digital ecosystem, where information is actively used to create smarter services and future-ready capabilities for Pakistan.