Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a nationwide protest movement against the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, labeling the legislative change a direct assault on provincial autonomy and a violation of democratic principles. The party declared its intent to stage demonstrations both within and outside the chambers of Parliament.
The decision was finalized during a PTI parliamentary party meeting on Thursday at the National Assembly. The session, chaired by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, saw the participation of Parliament members, senior party leadership, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, where the country’s political situation was reviewed.
In an official communication following the gathering, the political organization vowed to reject the proposed alteration at every forum. The statement underscored PTI’s role as a guardian of the Constitution and the rights of federating units, asserting that no unconstitutional changes would be permitted to pass.
The parliamentary group unanimously resolved to initiate a robust agitation campaign against the constitutional revision. Concurrently, PTI members reiterated their demand for the immediate appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in both the National Assembly and the Senate to ensure a genuine democratic balance in the legislature.
A resolution was also adopted during the assembly, urging the federal and Punjab governments to facilitate a meeting between PTI founder Imran Khan and CM Sohail Afridi without further delay.
The party’s statement concluded with a call for all democratic forces to unite against unconstitutional measures. It emphasized that the 1973 Constitution is a national consensus document that must remain untouched, adding that the current Parliament, allegedly formed on disputed Form-47 results, lacks the moral authority to undertake such amendments.