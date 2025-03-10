Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) senior leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema today challenged the government, stating that if the rulers are confident about their popularity, they should conduct an impartial survey, which will reveal the reality.
In a PTI statement, she said that despite the hardships of imprisonment, PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi remained steadfast, boosting the morale of party workers.
She pointed out that the government was merely engaging in symbolic actions and had failed to initiate any practical project that could improve people’s lives. There is no clear information on who is receiving aid during Ramazan.
Musarrat dismissed the government’s claims of reducing inflation and highlighted that despite the Prime Minister’s intervention, the price of sugar in the open market has increased by another 10 rupees, reaching 180 rupees per kilogram. She said: “Due to the absence of an effective price control mechanism, the prices of vegetables and fruits continue to rise.”
She further stated that in government-run markets, people were being forced to show their ID cards to buy only two kilograms of sugar.