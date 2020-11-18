Public Service Commission interviews from 1st Dec

QUETTA:Balochistan Public Service Commission has announced to hold the Zone Wise interview of the written qualified candidates for the post of Secondary School Teacher (Female) (B-17) in School Sector, Education Department.

According to a press release issued by Balochistan Public Service Commission here on Wednesday, the interview of Naseerabad Zone will be held from 1st to 2nd December 2020, Mekran Zone from 1st to 9th December, Kalat Zone from 1st to 9th December, Quetta Zone from 1st to 11th December, Quetta City from 1st to 18th December, Sibbi Zone from 1st to 15th December, and Zhob Division from 10th to 17th December.