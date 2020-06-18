Public service primary mission of PTI Government: Prime Minister
Islamabad, June 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan says public service is the primary mission of the PTI government. Talking to PTI members of Sindh Assembly in Karachi on Wednesday, he directed the MPAs to play their proactive role in ensuring resolution of people’s problems.
The MPAs presented their proposals to further strengthen contacts between the federation and the province. A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan also separately held a meeting with the Prime Minister.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
PPI_Banner