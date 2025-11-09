The financial pressure on Balochistan’s prison system has reached a critical point as outstanding electricity debts to the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) have surpassed Rs 19 crore. In response, QESCO issued a notice to the provincial jail department on Saturday, demanding immediate payment of these substantial amounts.
QESCO representatives stated that the electricity bill for Quetta District Jail alone is Rs 2 crore 15 lakh. Other facilities in the region are under a similar burden, with Loralai Jail owing Rs 9 lakh 70 thousand, while Khuzdar, Mastung, and Nushki jails collectively have a debt of Rs 2 crore 56 lakh. The situation is most dire in Machh, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, and Dera Allah Yar jails, where combined arrears have reached Rs 10 crore 58 lakh. Turbat Jail and Pishin Circular Jails also owe significant amounts, with their arrears being Rs 3 crore 70 lakh and Rs 6 lakh 70 thousand, respectively.
This growing financial liability poses a serious challenge for jail authorities, who must now address complex issues of budget allocation and fund prioritization to settle these debts. QESCO’s notice highlights the severity of the situation, as a continuous supply of electricity is crucial for the operations and security of these facilities.