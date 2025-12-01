Rawalpindi has qualified for the final after remaining undefeated in the second phase of the Pepsi National PDT Twenty Cricket Championship, which concluded at Ayub Park. The team secured its spot today on the last day by defeating Islamabad, and will face Multan in the final.
In the decisive match, Rawalpindi easily defeated Islamabad by seven wickets. Chasing a target of 111 runs, the highlight of Rawalpindi’s innings was a brilliant half-century by Muhammad Arsalan, who scored 62 runs off 60 balls with the help of five fours and a six. Contributions from Waheed Ullah (24) and M. Akram (19) helped the team reach the target in 18 overs for the loss of just three wickets.
Earlier, Islamabad had scored 110 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Shah Behram was the top scorer with 43 runs, while M. Momin scored 23. For Rawalpindi, Rasool Shah and Abdul Basit bowled brilliantly, taking two wickets each. For Islamabad, M. Noman took two wickets.
Muhammad Arsalan was declared the Player of the Match for his match-winning innings. The award was presented by the head coach of the Pakistan PD team, Sabih Azhar, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association, Ameer Uddin Ansari.
In the second match of the day, Peshawar secured a three-wicket victory against Bahawalpur. Batting first, Bahawalpur was restricted to 71 runs for 9 wickets in 15 overs, with Abid Hussain being the standout with 26 runs. Peshawar’s Gohar Khan displayed excellent bowling, taking three wickets for just 11 runs.
Peshawar achieved this modest target in 14 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Gohar Khan was named Player of the Match for his decisive all-round performance.
The final of this championship, organized by the Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association, will now be played between Rawalpindi and Multan in Karachi.