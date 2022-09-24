Ready to assist GHQ on constitutional, int’l issues: Justice Qazi Isa

Rawalpindi: Expressing his ignorance that Research and Legal Law Directorate had been set up at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday said that he is ready to extend coordination to the military on any constitutional or international issues.

Justice Qazi Isa was speaking during the question-answer session at the International Judicial Conference.

He responded in negative when asked did he know that Research and Legal Law Directorate regarding constitutional and international issues has been set up at the GHQ and why the judiciary was not coordinating with them. “I have no knowledge about this directorate,” Justice Qazi Isa said.

In a mild tone, he further said “If they want then I am ready to extend coordination on how to fire artillery and tanks.”

He further said “If they want coordination then they can invite me or any other judge.”

Justice Isa also stressed that federal and provincial governments should stop giving cars to judges and bureaucrats.

At International Judicial Conference, Justice Isa said that the money spent on these cars should be spent on building pavements for pedestrians, bicycle riders and public transport instead.