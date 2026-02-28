Federal Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has made a strong appeal to the religious parties and the people of Pakistan to show restraint, and urged them to keep all demonstrations peaceful following the recent attacks on Iran.
He warned in a statement today on the social networking site X that allowing demonstrations to become violent or taking the law into one’s own hands would directly serve the strategic interests of the country’s enemies.
Describing the attacks against Iran as “extremely regrettable”, Mr. Asif said that Pakistan expresses deep sorrow over these incidents.
He confirmed that the country has consistently supported Iran through all possible diplomatic and moral channels, and stressed that Pakistan has also clearly condemned this aggression at the United Nations.
This appeal for national harmony comes at a time when Pakistan is engaged in a war against terrorism, which he said is supported by Afghanistan and India.
Mr. Asif stressed that the country’s armed forces are successfully winning this war, and he concluded by saying that national unity and stability is Pakistan’s real strength.