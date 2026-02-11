Trending News: AGP Limited Stock Reaches Record High Amid Bullish IndicatorsPakistan’s Remittances Reach US$23.2 Billion, Marking 11% GrowthLucky Core Industries Reports 28% Decline in Profits Amidst Competitive Pressures﻿Seifert and Allen Smash Record in New Zealand’s 10-Wicket Demolition of UAE﻿UAE Batters Dominate New Zealand in High-Scoring World Cup Encounter﻿PSO National Ranking Tennis Championship﻿Special prayers be made for Jamaat-e-Islami’s success in Bangladesh elections : Siraj-ul-Haq﻿Nine Lawmakers Remain Suspended by Election Commission Over Asset Non-Disclosure﻿President Zardari Convenes High-Level Meetings on Country’s Political Climate﻿The dream of creating a separate country will never be realized:Chief Minister Balochistan﻿Educated people must come forward to restore the dignity of the Sindhi nation: Qadir Magsi﻿Pakistan Prioritises Implementation of Housing Reforms Amidst Sector-Wide Challenges﻿Pakistan Accuses Kabul of Inaction on Cross-Border Terrorism Amid Student Repatriation Efforts﻿Last date for registration to join Pak Navy as a civilian set for February 22﻿Preparations for Agro-Food and Peace Conference complete in collaboration with Abadgar Forum and Karachi University﻿Pakistan Displays Advanced JF-17 Block-III Fighter at Saudi Defence Exhibition﻿Actress Meera to Be Named Goodwill Ambassador, Tells Minister﻿Top Cop Orders Major Security Overhaul, Crime Prevention Push in the Federal Capital﻿Green Light for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Construction in May﻿Uzbekistan Eyes New Park Development, Seeks to Boost Trade with Pakistan﻿Balochistan Youth Employment Scheme Falters Amid Allegations of Fake Work Permits﻿Dawoodi Bohra community delegation meets with AIG Karachi, discusses security matters﻿Stranded Passengers at Nawabshah Station Face Hardship Amid Food, Water Shortage Following Train Service Suspension﻿Rawalpindi Traffic Police Directed to Adopt Zero Tolerance on Serious Violations﻿Protest against non-commencement of construction work on Nasirabad Tehsil Hospital and lack of facilities at Rural Health Center﻿OIC Urged to Forge Self-Reliant Vaccine Ecosystem Amid Supply Chain Vulnerabilities﻿World Pulses Day observed to make agri-food system more efficient﻿Minister Criticises Climate Loans for Diverting Funds from Health and Education﻿Medical Student Appeals for Financial Lifeline After Securing Merit Seat﻿Disgruntled subordinate constable who shot SHO in Okara arrested, case registered﻿Proclaimed offender wanted in murder case transferred to Pakistan after arrest in Saudi Arabia﻿Crackdown in Khairpur, authorities seize illegal cigarettes﻿Tractor trolley stolen from Suthra Punjab Program office in Okara﻿Tortured body of 25-year-old woman recovered from Karachi’s New Golimar﻿2 suspected car thieves arrested in injured condition after exchange of fire on Karachi’s Tariq Road, third accomplice escapes﻿18 Apprehended as Police Seize Drugs and Firearms in Capital Sweep﻿Dozens Detained, Including Foreign Nationals, in Major City-Wide Security Sweep﻿2 injured dacoits arrested after exchange of fire in Karachi’s Pak Colony﻿FIA raids major illegal forex business in Karachi, 2 individuals arrested﻿Islamabad Police’s search and combing operation in Sabzi Mandi, dozens including foreigners detained﻿Sindh cabinet gives final approval to high-level judicial appointments in key tribunals﻿Sindh Proposes Settlement Plan for Rs342 Billion Cess Dispute﻿Pakistan Welcomes $10 Billion UAE Investment Commitment in High-Level Abu Dhabi Talks﻿Pakistan Securities Market Adopts Faster T+1 Settlement, Slashing Investors, Traders’ Risk﻿IMF, Saudi Arabia Urge Sweeping Reforms for Emerging Economies﻿Remittances from abroad increase in the new year, $3.5 billion received in January﻿IFC and HABIBMETRO Partner to Bridge Pakistan’s Crippling SME Finance Gap﻿SMEDA Launches Post-Expo Initiative to Boost SME Growth and Exports﻿Pakistan, Cambodia Target Key Sectors, Logistics Overhaul to Boost Bilateral Trade﻿Gold prices rise in domestic market due to global surge, silver price stable﻿Event held in memory of Mirza Ghalib at Arts Council Karachi, tribute paid﻿Tando Adam Annual Naat Competition held, Muhammad Qasim takes first positionMeezan Bank Signs Agreement with Freedom Bank Kazakhstan to Establish PKR Vostro AccountMeezan Bank Reports Mixed Fourth Quarter Results with Stable Cash PayoutBasant Festival Boosts Lahore Economy with Billions in RevenueAuto Sales Surge Expected in January, Reaching Highest Levels Since 2022Meezan Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Decline Amid Rising ExpensesAskari Bank Reports Decline in Earnings Amid Higher Provisioning and Expenses﻿We neither recognized the fake government before, nor will we now: Jamiat Talaba Arabia﻿Governor Sindh visits home of hero martyr Aun Abbas who thwarted mosque attack, recommends civil award﻿Freight train derails, sabotage suspected, investigation begins﻿Narendra Modi and his ‘patrons’ in Afghanistan are directly responsible for the Tarlai tragedy: Sindh Governor﻿Countrywide rail service suspended due to goods train derailment at Deparja crossing near Mehrabpur﻿Pakistan loses nearly 1pc of GDP annually to climate impacts: OICCI Conference told﻿200 individuals embrace Islam in Kot Diji village Abdul Aziz Chandio﻿Major operation against hoarding and illegal profiteering in Okara, fines imposed on seed sellers﻿Sindh Food Authority’s operation against adulterated milk in Karachi, 2 people arrested, 1000 liters of milk discarded﻿Family affected by land dispute in Badin protests, demands justice﻿Motorcyclist killed in trailer collision on Sakrand National Highway, body moved to hospital in a rickshaw due to non-availability of ambulance﻿Naseerabad Sajag Shehri Ittehad protest enters 101st day, ‘Black Day’ observed﻿Search continues for missing youth after drowning in the sea at Karachi’s Rehri Goth﻿Pakistan sends 100 tons of tents to Gaza, total aid exceeds 2,700 tons﻿Alarming rise in eye cancer among children in Pakistan﻿A very important, modern training session on ELV systems held in Khairpur﻿Suspects Flee After Failed Robbery Attempt at Okara’s Restaurant﻿Rangers and SIU police operation in Karachi’s Old Golimar, 4 alleged extortionists arrested after exchange of fire﻿Injured robber arrested in Okara by firing of accomplices, 2 suspects escape﻿Targeted operation against drugs in New Karachi and Gabol Town, 2 suspects arrested, charas recovered﻿3 passengers arrested at Karachi Airport after arriving in Pakistan from Zambia via Ethiopia﻿Major operation against drugs and gambling dens in Naushahro Feroze district, 8 criminals arrested﻿Body of a man recovered from Karachi Super Highway, death mysterious﻿Body of elderly citizen recovered from Orangi Town﻿Bears Maul Bourse as Over 172 Billion Wiped From Market Capitalisation﻿Water Crisis in Korangi SITE: Production Paralyzed, Fear of Industries Shutting Down﻿Meezan Bank signs agreement with Freedom Bank Kazakhstan, establishes direct financial link to promote bilateral trade﻿Domestic gold market bullish, gold price per tola surpasses 524,000 rupees﻿Pakistani Rupee Holds as US Dollar Trades at a Premium in Open MarketChinese and Pakistani Firms Expand Mining Investments in BalochistanPakistani Textile Products Gain Global Recognition for Quality, Says Governor SindhPakistan Achieves First Half-Year Fiscal Surplus Amid Flood Relief EffortsPakistani Carpet Industry Leaders Call for Government Support Amid Global CompetitionPTCL to Unveil AI-Driven Innovations at Indus AI Week 2026﻿Widespread Rain, Thunderstorms, and Snowfall Forecast Across Numerous Districts﻿PTCL to Unveil AI Applications and Major Infrastructure Push at National Summit﻿Parliament to Tackle Critical National and International Affairs﻿PTI Alleges State Oppression Following Police Raids on Party Leaders’ Homes﻿Turkiye Extends Condolences to Pakistan After Fatal Islamabad Bombing﻿Pakistan, Malaysia Strengthen Naval Ties for Enhanced Maritime Security