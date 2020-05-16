Resumption of selected consular services by appointment

May 16, 2020

Toronto, May 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Consulate General of Pakistan, Toronto will be providing the following consular services by appointment with effect from Tuesday, 19 May 2020:

i. Processing of Machine Readable Passport (MRP) (Tuesday and Thursday)

ii. Collection of Machine-Readable Passports (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday)

iii. Attestation of power of attorneys and affidavits (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

iv. Life certificates (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

v. Attestation of documents related to transportation of dead bodies to Pakistan (All working days)

Please book your appointment for the above services by visiting our website: www.pakmission.ca

The following services can be availed online or through courier/registered post only:

Visa services:

a. The Consulate will process E-Visas; please visit the following link: www.pakmission.ca

b. Visa applications for third country passport holders (non-Canadians) are to be sent through courier (instructions for dispatching visa applications through courier are provided at our website).

Attestation of Driver’s license verification form:

Driver’s license verification form has to be sent through courier/registered post with a self-addressed prepaid return envelope and requisite fee (More information on our website).

Police Character Certificate:

Forms for police character certificate can also be dispatched to the Consulate along with bank draft of the requisite fee.

For more information, contact:

Consulate General of Pakistan, Toronto

7880 Keele Street, Unit No. 14, Vaughan, L4K 4G7, Canada

Office: 905-532-0042

Fax: 905-532-9531

Email: pakconsulate@pakmission.ca

Website: www.pakmission.ca

Related Posts