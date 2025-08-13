RK Sports Management Chairman Atif Iqbal and Chief Executive Rais Khan today commended Pakistan’s athletic accomplishments as they extended Independence Day greetings to the nation. They emphasized that freedom is a precious gift, earned through the visionary guidance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the dedication of countless Muslims.
Over the past 78 years, Pakistan has witnessed substantial growth not only in diverse industries but also in the domain of athletics, the leaders said in a statement on the eve of the Independence Day. The executives paid tribute to the athletes who have elevated the country’s prestige on the global sporting stage.
In their celebratory message, Iqbal and Khan urged citizens to cherish their freedom and dedicate themselves to national progress. They called for unity and a commitment to the ideals of the nation”s founders. They highlighted the significance of honoring the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and other leaders who envisioned a thriving Pakistan.
The executives underscored Pakistan’s remarkable athletic feats over the past 78 years, including world championships in cricket, hockey, squash, and snooker, alongside Olympic victories. They acknowledged the countless athletes who have proudly represented Pakistan in various sports worldwide. Iqbal and Khan concluded by encouraging the nation to remain steadfast in their commitment to the country”s prosperity and development.