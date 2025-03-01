ISLAMABAD: Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, today stressed the significance of integrating skill development for women with traditional education.
This she said while speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad. She underscored the role of skill-based education in empowering women and fostering self-reliance.
Romina highlighted the impressive progress of Pakistani women in various fields, demonstrating their capability to excel at every level. She pointed out the resilience and strength of women in rural areas, acknowledging the challenges they overcome daily.
Furthermore, she said that the representation of women in all sectors in Pakistan had grown, with expectations of further growth in the future.