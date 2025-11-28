ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Skye Bioscience, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SKYE

Trending News: ﻿Murder Accused Sentenced to Life Imprisonment Over Minor Altercation﻿Reko Diq Project Financing Reaches Encouraging Stage, Minister Reveals﻿Pakistan Launches Sweeping Home-Grown Reforms to Overhaul Taxation and State-Owned Enterprises﻿Dollar Strengthens in Open Market, Widening Gap with Interbank Rate﻿Gold price increases by Rs 2,300 per tola in the domestic market due to a surge in the global market﻿Pakistan Scraps 54,000 Posts in Sweeping Economic Overhaul﻿SBP Governor Calls for Private Sector Overhaul to End Pakistan’s Chronic Boom-Bust Cycle﻿Erosion of Rights and Judicial Pressure Threaten Democratic Stability, Warns PTI Leader﻿Government policies are mere ‘eyewash’: Pasban-e-Watan Pakistan﻿Karachi Mayor Rebukes Indian Minister’s Remarks on Sindh﻿Rajanpur MNA Brings Local Issues Directly to PM Sharif﻿Sharif Expresses Satisfaction With Measures To Resolve Expat Issues﻿Safeguarding Women A National and Moral Imperative, Tells Senate Chairman﻿Karachi authorities seal illegal gas shops and hotels﻿35-year-old man dies of electrocution in Karachi’s Buffer Zone.﻿Investigation ordered into alleged scandal of illegal construction on government land in Mirpurkhas﻿Islamabad Police’s high-level promotion committee meets, decides officers’ careers﻿Pakistan Demands UN Convert Pledges into Action for Palestinians Amidst Devastating War﻿Pakistan Proposes Direct Shipping Lines With Malaysia to Slash Freight Costs and Bolster Trade﻿Top Iranian Security Official Meets with Pakistani Foreign Minister to Strengthen Partnership﻿Protest over lack of medical facilities in Nasirabad enters sixth day﻿One person arrested in injured condition, another escapes during an encounter between Quaidabad police and suspected criminals﻿Police encounter at Karachi Awami Colony Khaddi Stop, 2 injured dacoits arrested﻿End of an Era: Final CJCSC Retires as Top Military Post is Abolished﻿Rangers and Customs officials seize smuggled cigarettes, cosmetics, betel nuts, and carpets from Sohrab Goth﻿Crackdown against illegal sale of Gutka, proclaimed offender arrested﻿22 Militants Linked to Indian-Backed Network Neutralized in Bannu﻿Targeted raids in Karachi’s Malir City, 31 kg of Mawa Gutka seized﻿Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and China Eager to Invest as Global Credibility Restored, Says Deputy Senate Chairman﻿Pakistan Proposes Direct Shipping Lines With Malaysia to Slash Freight Costs, Boost Trade﻿Major increase of Rs 7,700 in per tola gold price in the country﻿Pakistani Business Leaders Urge Oman to Expedite Visa Process to Enhance Bilateral Trade﻿Pakistan and Uzbekistan Aim for $2 Billion Trade Target, Fast-Track Trans-Afghan Railway﻿Aafia Siddiqui Case: Government Delays Filing Key Legal Brief in High Court﻿President, PM Call for Full Implementation of Laws to End Violence Against Women﻿Pakistan Launches Campaign for Prestigious IMO Council Seat, Pledging a Safer and Greener Maritime Future﻿Four TTP-Linked Militants Arrested in Connection with Court Bombing, Tells Tarar﻿Railway guard seriously injured after hitting a trackside pole while on duty in Okara﻿Pakistan Accuses Afghan-Based TTP of Orchestrating Islamabad Suicide Bombing﻿Security forces kill 22 militants﻿National Assembly Speaker pays tribute to security forces on killing of 22 militants in Bannu operation﻿Eman Naseer to Captain Blend of Veterans and Newcomers for Bangladesh T20 Series﻿Strict Access Control and QR Codes Mandated for National Games Ceremonies﻿Reigning Champions Qalandars Secure Ten-Year Franchise Extension﻿Peshawar Zalmi Secures Decade-Long Franchise Renewal Ahead of League Expansion﻿Governor Hails Javelin Duo’s Victory as a Beacon of National Pride and Youth Potential﻿Pakistan Proposes Sweeping Maritime Alliance with Bangladesh, Seeks Mutual Support Pact﻿Sindh Plans Major Overhaul to End Administrator Rule, Bolster Local Bodies﻿Zohaib Baloch elected President, Waheed Sindhi Secretary in Peoples Party Shaheed Bhutto Youth Wing Thatta elections﻿Sindh Governor Convenes Provincial Legislature for Mid-Week Session﻿Struggle must be waged on the philosophy of united Sindh and strong Pakistan: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional﻿Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Commitment to Bolster Defence and Counter-Terrorism Cooperation﻿The time has come to make Pakistan corruption-free: Tehreek-e-Awam Pakistan﻿Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Vow to Bolster Strategic Defence and Counter-Terrorism Ties﻿Pakistan Overhauls Defence Command as Final CJCSC Retires﻿Pakistan Proposes Sweeping Maritime Pact with Bangladesh, Seeks IMO Election Support﻿Pakistan Seeks Urgent FAO Aid to Combat Worsening Water Crisis and Revitalize Farming﻿Suicide attack on FC headquarters is an attack on national security, Basharat Athwal﻿Salute to the brave soldiers of the security forces who protect the public by risking their lives: Chief Minister Punjab﻿Senate Panel Warns Space Agency, Demands Urgent Action on Flood Failures﻿Authorities Announce Imminent Construction of Key Malir Road After Resolving Delays﻿Consensus Reached to Resume Halted Green Line Project After Mayoral Concerns Addressed﻿New District Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122 Jhang takes charge﻿Hunger strike by citizens in Nasirabad for revival of hospital inactive for 12 years﻿Youth dies after shawl gets entangled in rickshaw shaft in Naushahro Feroze﻿Pakistan Targets UAE Construction Market to Boost Exports at Dubai Expo﻿Pakistan Inks Landmark Judicial Cooperation Agreement with Saudi Arabia﻿Alarming Surge in Dengue Cases as Nearly 560 Test Positive in a Single Day﻿Pakistan Grapples With ‘Silent Pandemic’ of Drug-Resistant Infections﻿Pakistan’s Climate Minister Cautions Against Repurposing SDG Funds for Green Initiatives﻿Minister Warns Against Diverting Health and Education Funds for Climate Projects﻿Targeted operations in Shamshad Town and Gul Town of Korangi district,, suspects questioned﻿Three Militants Killed as Security Forces Thwart Suicide Attack on Peshawar FC Headquarters﻿Separate protests in Naushehro Feroze against police extortion and misconduct﻿Federal Court Dismisses Appeals From Five High Court Judges in Transfer Case﻿inDrive Targets Small Urban Enterprises with New Rickshaw Delivery Service﻿SECP Mandates Public Disclosure of Company Sanctions in Major Overhaul of PSX Regulations﻿US Dollar Premium Persists in Open Market Amidst Stable Foreign Exchange﻿Pakistan Stock Exchange Gripped by Investor Apathy as Trading Volume Collapses, Indices Slip﻿PM Abolishes Export Development Surcharge to Boost Domestic Trade﻿PTI Leader Seeks Whereabouts of Rs5.3 Trillion in Recoveries Reported by IMF﻿Establishment of Hazara province as a new administrative unit is near: Islami Jamhoori Ittehad Sindh﻿Attempt to rig NA-18 Haripur by-election results condemned: PTI﻿Why does the city that pays the most tax suffer from the most problems?: Former Member of National Assembly﻿PM Cites By-Election Victories as Public’s Vote of Confidence in Governance﻿True Solution for Urban Crisis is Empowering Local Bodies, Tells Senior Politician﻿Youngster defeats Pak Star in SM Adil Cricket Tournament﻿Temperatures drop below freezing in northern areas, smog and fog forecast for plains﻿Steps are being taken to improve postal services: Postmaster General Central Punjab﻿Pakistan Hosts Inaugural 40-Nation Qirat Competition to Enhance Global Image﻿Complete elimination of terrorism by foreign-backed Khawarij is the top priority: PPP﻿Senate Panel Alarmed as Parliamentary Lodge Repair Costs Exceed PKR 10 Million﻿Experts Advocate for Women’s Empowerment in Aquaculture to Boost National Economy﻿Top Leadership Vows to Eradicate Foreign-Backed Terrorists﻿Three Security Personnel Martyred as Attack on FC Headquarters is Thwarted﻿Steps are being taken to improve postal services: Postmaster General Central Punjab﻿Kiran, lost in childhood, handed over to parents after 17 years﻿KP Chief Minister seeks report on Peshawar Frontier Constabulary headquarters attack﻿KP Chief Minister seeks report on Peshawar Frontier Constabulary headquarters attack﻿Experts Advocate for Women’s Empowerment in Aquaculture to Boost National Economy