Rs1.1 million released for health welfare of Punjab police employees

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is ensuring priority measures for the health welfare of the police force, and in continuation of it, he has released another Rs1.1 million for police employees serving in different districts.

According to an information on Wednesday, Ghazi Nadeem Shehzad of Lahore Police was given Rs3 lakh for treatment. Lahore Police Ghazi Head Constable Imtiaz Hussain was provided Rs2 lakh for medical expenses.

Ghazi ASI Amjad Ali and Shahbaz Ashraf were given Rs2 lakh each for medical expenses. Injured Constable Zaheer Abbas and Constable Muhammad Asif Ghazi were given Rs1 lakh each for medical expenses.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the force to continue taking measures for the health welfare of the force. The IGP Punjab said that medical applications of the force received from different districts should be provided with best possible relief via immediate action.