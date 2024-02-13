SFA trains food handlers of restaurants

QUETTA: Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain has said that SFA is providing training to food handlers and staff of restaurants of five star hotels on food safety hygiene and we are gradually bringing all food items business under the authority’s jurisdiction.

This he said while distributing certificates among the staff members of Movenpick hotel here after their training session concluded.

He added: “In first phase, SFA is providing training to the food handlers, and next phase SFA is going on self assessment program.”

On this occasion, General Manager Khurrum Awan thanked DG SFA for providing training to the staff of the hotel and expressed his hope that SFA would continue its cooperation.