Rupee gains value against USD

KARACHI: The value of the US Dollar Tuesday decreased by Rs2 in the open market as the Pakistani currency maintains its flight.

The USD value in the Open Market was Rs224.90 which after the decrease now sits at Rs222.90 while it devaluated by Rs0.16 from Rs220.41 to Rs220.25 in the Interbank Market. The value of the Dollar declined by Rs0.34 in the Interbank Market taking it down from Rs220.84 to Rs220.25.

The Dollar value has reportedly been decreasing against the Pakistani Rupee for a couple of weeks. According to the experts, the Asian Development Bank has approved funding of USD $1.5Billion for Pakistan which will be received this week. The experts said that these funds will increase the reservoirs and will lower the pressure on the currency.