Star bowler Sadia Iqbal, currently dominating the ICC T20I bowling rankings, has secured a prestigious Category “A” central contract for the 2025-26 season, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed today.
The PCB also revealed a new “E” category contract, designed to nurture emerging talent. Two promising players, Eyman Fatima and Shawaal Zulfiqar, both members of the Pakistan squad traveling to Ireland for a T20I series, have been placed in this category. Both athletes participated in the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in 2023.
Twenty players in total received contracts across five categories, with 10 placed in Category D. The agreements, effective from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026, include a significant 50% raise in retainers across all categories. The women’s selection committee finalized the contracts in collaboration with head coach Muhammad Wasim.
The Pakistan women’s team has a busy schedule ahead, including two ICC World Cups (50-over and T20 formats) and several bilateral series. Among the contracted players, Aliya Riaz (Category B), Natalia Parvaiz (Category D), Sidra Nawaz (Category D), Waheeda Akhtar (Category D), Eyman Fatima, and Shawaal Zulfiqar (both Category E) are fresh additions.
Along with Iqbal’s achievement, Diana Baig and Rameen Shamim have also moved up, promoted to Categories B and C, respectively. The complete list of contracted players is as follows:
Category A: Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin
Category B: Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu
Category C: Rameen Shamim
Category D: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar
Category E: Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar