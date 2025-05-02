Islamabad: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi on Thursday directed all affiliated organisations under the ministry to ensure that science and technology initiatives translate into tangible benefits for citizens, particularly in underserved regions, as he reviewed the progress of 31 ongoing development projects.
Chairing a high-level meeting attended by Federal Secretary Sajid Baloch and heads of various departmental organisations, the minister also discussed future development plans aligned with the federal government’s national growth vision. Emphasising the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Mr Magsi said that development efforts must prioritise equitable access and uplift marginalised communities.
‘Our objective is to ensure that scientific progress is not limited to select regions or sectors but reaches the grassroots,’ he stated. He added that bridging disparities between developed and backward areas through innovation and public investment remains central to the ministry’s roadmap.
The minister stressed that in addition to infrastructure development, emphasis must be placed on human capital-through wider access to scientific education, awareness programmes, and community engagement. ‘Real progress lies in cultivating a scientifically informed and empowered citizenry,’ he remarked.
Addressing the broader economic implications, Mr Magsi called for improvements in the ease of doing business, particularly in research and development sectors. He urged affiliated bodies to adopt efficient and transparent processes to attract investment and foster public-private partnerships in science and technology.
The meeting concluded with a directive to all stakeholders to align their initiatives with national goals, ensure timely delivery of projects, and prepare comprehensive proposals for future interventions aimed at inclusive and sustainable development.