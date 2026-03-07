﻿Senate Chairman Urges Collective Action for Women’s Empowerment

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday emphasised that providing equal opportunities and a safe, dignified environment to women is a shared responsibility of both the state and society.

In a message marking International Women’s Day, he underscored that the role of women is fundamental and indispensable to the progress, prosperity, and stability of any nation.

The chairman stated that women in Pakistan had brought pride to the country by achieving notable success across diverse fields, including politics, the economy, education, health, and social services.

Mr Gilani said that Parliament had played a significant role through legislation and practical measures aimed at protecting women’s rights and advancing their education, economic empowerment, and social inclusion.

He paid tribute to Fatima Jinnah, the Mother of the Nation, for her exceptional leadership during the struggle for Pakistan, noting her dedication and courage remain a shining example for Pakistani women, inspiring their active participation in national life.

Homage was also paid to Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan and other pioneering Muslim women who were instrumental during the Pakistan Movement and later contributed significantly to the nation’s development, social welfare, and the strengthening of democracy. Their services, he said, act as a guiding light for future generations.

The chairman offered a glowing tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the first elected female Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Muslim world. He remarked that her historic efforts secured a prominent place for women in national politics and that her leadership opened a new chapter of hope and empowerment for women across the Muslim world.

He further noted that the Pakistan Peoples Party has consistently played a vital role in protecting women’s rights and promoting their political representation and socio-economic development.

Mr Gilani stressed the need for more effective measures to promote female education and economic independence, asserting that empowering women is essential for building a strong, prosperous, and stable Pakistan.

Appreciating the contributions of Pakistani women, Gilani expressed his hope that they will continue to utilise their abilities to play a significant role in the nation’s future progress.