Seven suspicious individuals were taken into custody on mondayfor verification following extensive search and combing operations conducted by the Islamabad Police in multiple areas of the federal capital.
The large-scale security sweep saw officers scrutinise 391 individuals, 101 residences, and 83 commercial establishments. Additionally, 128 motorcycles and 32 vehicles were inspected, with four motorcycles also being moved to respective police stations for further examination.
The initiatives, carried out on the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, were conducted under the supervision of Zonal SPs in areas falling within the jurisdictions of the Sumbal, Ramna, and Kirpa police stations.
SSP Operations Islamabad, Qazi Ali Raza, stated that the purpose of these security measures is to tighten the noose around criminal elements and enhance safety throughout the city.
He added that similar search operations are being implemented across the district as part of an ongoing, indiscriminate campaign against criminal syndicates, land-grabbing mafias, and drug peddlers.
Authorities have requested that citizens report any suspicious activity immediately to the concerned police station or the emergency helpline ‘Pucar-15.’