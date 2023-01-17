Several projects in pipeline for recovery, rehabilitation of flood-hit areas: NA told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri has said that several projects are in the pipeline for recovery and rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas.

Speaking to the points of GDA leader Ghous Bux Khan Mahar in the National Assembly on Tuesday, she said the government has effectively highlighted the plight of flood victims and secured support of the international community. She said we will have to build a climate resilient infrastructure to avert future disasters. She said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) played a pivotal role in disbursement of seventy billion rupees amongst the flood-affected people.

The National Assembly transacted private members’ business. Six bills were laid before the house on Tuesday. These included: Pakistan Citizenship Amendment Bill 2023, The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology Amendment Bill 2023, The National Skills University Amendment Bill, The Institute of Space Technology Amendment Bill, The COMSATS University Amendment Bill and the Equal Scales of Salary and Allowances Bill.

Speaking on a Bill, Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain said the government is focusing on training of the teachers to ensure quality education and enable the students to compete with the world. The National Assembly also passed two bills. These included: The Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2023 and the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Amendment Bill 2021. Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 11:00 am.