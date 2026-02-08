According to the Meteorological Department, a severe cold wave is likely in the hilly areas of the country, due to which the temperature will drop to minus nine degrees Celsius in some parts of the region.
According to the department’s latest forecast today, the weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of the country.
According to the temperatures recorded in major urban centers this morning, Karachi was the warmest at seventeen degrees Celsius, followed by Lahore at twelve degrees. The capital Islamabad recorded five while Peshawar recorded seven degrees Celsius.
The intensity of the cold was higher in other important places, the temperature in Quetta was two degrees Celsius, while in Gilgit and Muzaffarabad it was four degrees. The famous tourist destination Murree had a temperature of zero degrees Celsius.
In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather is forecast to be very cold, dry and cloudy in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla. The weather in Jammu is likely to remain cold and dry.
This morning in the region, the temperature was minus nine degrees Celsius in Leh and minus two in Pulwama. Minus one was recorded in Srinagar and Anantnag, while zero degrees Celsius was recorded in Shopian and Baramulla. Jammu was relatively better at eight degrees Celsius.