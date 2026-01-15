A severe cold wave in lower Sindh has paralyzed the system of life for the past few days, due to which residents of rural areas have been confined to their homes and business activities in urban centers have come to a standstill.
The severe cold weather has increased the demand for food items with a warming effect. According to reports, the sale of country chicken, fish, eggs, peanuts, honey, carrot halwa, and dates has increased due to the efforts of the public to avoid the cold.
These cold conditions have also highlighted a clear economic divide, where affluent citizens are buying expensive dry fruits to combat the cold. In contrast, poor people cannot afford such items and are limited to only looking at the expensive goods.
According to meteorologists, the increasing intensity of winter is a direct result of climate change.