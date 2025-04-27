According to the Meteorological Department, the southern regions of the country are expected to experience daytime temperatures 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal in the coming days, while an increase of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius is expected in the upper regions of the country.
The weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the country, with severe heat predicted in the central and southern regions on Sunday.
During the past 24 hours, most areas of the country experienced heat and dryness, while the southern regions faced severe heat. In the Pothohar region, there was light rain with strong winds and thunder at a few places.
The highest recorded temperatures today include 48 degrees Celsius in Dadu and Sibi, while Lasbela, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Turbat, Larkana, Padidan, and Jacobabad recorded 46 degrees Celsius.
In Islamabad and surrounding areas, the weather will remain hot and dry on Sunday. The same conditions are expected in most districts of Balochistan, where a 5 to 7 degrees Celsius increase in daytime temperatures is anticipated in the central and southern districts.
In most districts of Punjab, the weather will be hot and dry on Sunday, with severe heat expected in the southern districts. Daytime temperatures are expected to increase by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.
In most districts of Sindh, a severe hot and dry weather forecast has been made for Sunday, with temperatures expected to remain 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal.
In most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the weather will remain hot and dry, with severe heat predicted in the southern districts. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.
In Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, dry weather is expected on Sunday.