Shahid Afridi distributes ration in Pishin

May 3, 2020

Quetta: Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Shahid Khan Afridi arrived Pishin on Sunday.

He was received by Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaim Khan Lashari. Shahid Khan Afridi distributed ration amongst one thousand deserving persons affected by lock-down against novel corona virus.

Shahid Khan Afridi is in Balochistan for the last three days where is visiting different districts of the province. Earlier, he had distributed ration in Khuzdar and Mastung.

