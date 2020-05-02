Action against petrol pumps fleecing public

May 3, 2020

Quetta: Assistant Commissioner Chaman Zakaullah Durrani launched a crackdown on petrol pumps in different areas of the province that were selling petrol on higher rates.

Though the government rate has been fixed at rupees eighty-six but petrol at local pumps is being sold at rupees eighty-six to ninety per liter.

Taking notice of the issue, Assistant Commissioner Chaman raided and arrested salesmen of different petrol pumps. Speaking on the occasion, he said that action against petrol pumps not following the price list of government would be continued.

