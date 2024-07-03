KARACHI, July 01 (PPI) Senior Minister for Sindh and PPP MNA, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Monday called the accusations levelled against Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as shameful and demanded an apology from MQM as well as the resignation of the Governor Sindh.

This he demanded while addressing a press conference along with Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in Karachi. Mr Memon said that the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had once again become fond of sensational politics, resorting to accusations. “This kind of politics has cost MQM dearly, causing it to shrink from influence in three to four cities to the level of a union council,” he noted.

He said Shaheed Bhutto played an important role for the country. The senior Sindh minister said: “Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has spoken venomously against our leader, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who made significant sacrifices for the nation.”

Memon said that the quota system was implemented in the country after careful consideration to protect the people of backward areas. “This system is being criticized based on the inappropriate comments of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.”

He said that MQM was responsible for many problems in Sindh. He said educated youth in the province had been waiting for employment, but MQM banned jobs through a stay order. Because of MQM’s actions, the hands of many departments were tied.

He said that Shaheed Bhutto strengthened the OIC, which was recognized by the entire Islamic world, adding speaking against Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was disgraceful. Memon said that MQM recruited its workers into local bodies.

He stated that MQM should apologize for speaking against Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He added that everyone had seen the fate of those who engaged in the politics of hatred. Memon said that the Governor Sindh is also a representative of MQM.

He stated: “The Governor Sindh should resign immediately, as he has not been appointed by the people of Sindh nor does he have any mandate.” He asserted that such politics in the province will not be tolerated. Memon said that MQM destroyed the young generation by arming them and causing daily strikes in Karachi.

In response to a question, the Sindh senior minister said that MQM had always pursued politics of hatred, adding they abandoned municipal elections overnight and fled.