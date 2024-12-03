Islamabad: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia beginning Tuesday to participate in the “One Water Summit” in Riyadh. The summit, a collaborative initiative involving Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank, seeks to foster international cooperation and a unified approach to managing water resources.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Prime Minister is slated to deliver a keynote address at a roundtable discussion centered on the restoration, preservation, and adaptation of freshwater resources and wetlands. During his address, he plans to discuss Pakistan’s efforts in promoting water conservation, enhancing climate resilience, improving water quality, creating livelihoods, and conserving biodiversity.
The Prime Minister aims to emphasize the critical need for international cooperation in addressing the effects of climate-induced challenges such as floods, extreme weather patterns, and heat stress on water resources and ecosystems. He is expected to advocate for substantial international collaboration in sustainable water resource management.
In addition to the summit, Prime Minister Sharif is anticipated to engage in bilateral meetings and other engagements on the sidelines.
