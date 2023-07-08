SHO among three policemen kidnapped in pursuit of child

KASHMORE:A police team aiming to recover a child from katcha area was kidnapped by outlaws in Kashmore district of Sindh on Saturday night. The police team comprising Inspector Gul Muhammad Mehar, Station House Officer (SHO) Kashmore, constables Nabidad Mangi and Bhagio Khan Nandoi went to katcha area to recover a child. As the policemen were trying to trace the child, armed men surrounded them and kidnapped them.

The SHO informed his brother about the incident over telephone. The kidnapping of senior policeman and his team sent a shockwave in the area. The Kashmore police say the department is considering to launch an operation in the area to rapidly recover the policemen and bring the culprits to justice. Police teams had recently launched a grand operation in the katcha area to wipe out criminals.