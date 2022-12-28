Shutterdown strike in Gwadar enters third day

Gwadar: A shutterdown strike was observed in Gwadar city on Wednesday for the third consecutive day against the police firing and batoncharge on the Haq Do Tehreek activists during their protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman said that the peaceful protest would continue till the acceptance of demands. The security personnel attacked the peaceful protesters without any justification, he added.

He demanded that those arrested should be released, adding that illegal trawlers be removed from the Gwadar Port. It may be noted here that the situation in Gwadar became tense after the police baton charged the protesters of Haq Do Tehreek and fired tear gas shells at them. The protesters surrounded the house of the Gwadar deputy commissioner in response to the police shelling and baton charge. The personnel of police and Frontier Corps also arrested the activists of Haq Do Tehreek from their houses.