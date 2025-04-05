News Ticker: Sindh CM Urges PM to Announce Termination of Proposed Marot Canal ProjectSindh CM Urges PM to Announce Termination of Proposed Marot Canal Project﻿Jamhoori Watan Party Announces Long March﻿PPP has always stood against dams and canals: Khuhro﻿Young Man Killed, Another Injured in Traffic Accident﻿Police Nab Five Robbers in Separate Encounters, Recover Weapons﻿Mehwish Appointed as Chairperson of ‘KAGF’ Legal Aid Committee﻿Bilawal Bhutto to Lead Protests Against Canals: Aajiz Dhamrah﻿CM Balochistan Expresses Best Wishes for President Zardari’s Swift Recovery﻿Asim Calls for Urgent Measures to Shield Humanitarian Workers﻿Minister Health Pledges Healthcare Reforms with Focus on Telemedicine﻿Zain Shah criticizes Sindh govt over six new canals project﻿”Sahulat On The Go’ Bazaars in Lahore Soon﻿Pioneering Psychiatrist Dr Syed Haroon Ahmed Passes Away at 94﻿House Gutted in Fire Near Jhal Magsi﻿Asim Iftikhar Ahmad Takes Charge as Pakistan’s UN Ambassador﻿Pakistan condemns Israel’s acts of aggression in Gaza﻿Westerly Wave to Bring Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Across Regions﻿Pakistan Delivers 35 Tons of Earthquake Aid to Myanmar﻿Al-Mustafa Welfare Society Hosts Eid Reunion Event﻿33 Traffic Accidents in Balochistan During Eid: 4 Dead, 55 Injured﻿Jhalawan Awami Panel’s Strong Allegation Against BNP﻿Kamal Vows to Improve Healthcare Sector﻿World Cloud Security Day Highlights Data Safety in Digital Age﻿Route of Karakoram Express Changed for Raiwind Congregation﻿PM Shehbaz Unveils Major Electricity Tariff Cut﻿CM Murad Sets Two-Month Deadline For Jam Sadiq Interchange Completion﻿(DIST): Young Man Killed, Another Injured in Traffic Accident﻿Pakistan’s Exports to US Surge by Nearly 10 in Fiscal First Half﻿Pakistan’s Sesame Export to China Soars by 179﻿Stock Surge: KSE Indices Hit New Highs Amid Significant Market Turnover﻿Gold Prices Surge as Rates Increase Across Pakistan﻿Man shot dead on resistance; woman committed suicide﻿Stray Dog Attack: Child Severely Injured﻿Strict Action to be Initiated Against Illegal Foreigners as Deadline Passes﻿PM Pledges Comprehensive Support for Balochistan's Growth﻿Dry Spell Continues with Scattered Thunderstorms Expected in Northern Regions﻿Naval Chief reiterates committment to protect maritime borders﻿Indian Policy Blocks Kashmir Dispute Resolution, Claims APHC﻿Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman's Criticism of the Government﻿Long-Term Strategy Inevitable To Tackle Illegal Immigration, Terrorism: Talal﻿No likelihood of talks with banned BLA, Khawaja Asif affirms﻿President Zardari Diagnosed with COVID-19, Condition Improving﻿Prime Minister Lauds Security Efforts During Eid ul Fitr﻿Gilani Named Founding Chairman of Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference﻿Opposition by PML-Q on New Canal Project in Sindh﻿Balochistan Vows to Thwart Anti-State Elements Amid Rising Tensions﻿MQM Pakistan Condemns Legal Protection for Commercial Activities on Welfare Lands﻿Notice of Citizen's Murder During Robbery Resistance in Defense﻿Gudu Barrage Canal Maintenance to Disrupt Water Supply Until May 1﻿Poor Infrastructure Stifles Karachi's Growth, Warns PDP chairman﻿PM Reaffirms Commitment to Eco-Friendly Future﻿Illegal Foreigners Face Expulsion: Two-Day Deadline Looms﻿Pakistan's Progress Stalled Without Imran: PTI Leader﻿PM Extends Eid Greetings to Egyptian President﻿Sindh CM Orders Swift Completion of Key Karachi Roads﻿Sindh CM Visits New Under-construction Indus Hospital﻿Pakistan Pledges Strong Support for Global Zero-Waste Movement﻿OGDCL and PMDC Set to Announce Joint Venture to Tap Antimony Treasures in Balochistan﻿Continental Air Dominates as Dry Weather Persists Across the Country﻿Ongoing projects to generate 50MW power, gas, RDF: Karachi Mayor﻿Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to Convene for Eid Moon Sighting in Islamabad﻿Sindh governor Calls For Solidarity with Palestinians﻿Pak Army Intensifies Border Surveillance to Counter Terror Threats﻿Memon Hands Over Rs30 Million Cheque for Squash Championship﻿Constable Martyred, Two Injured in Anti-Dacoits Operation﻿Mohsin Naqvi Unveils Comprehensive Counter-Terrorism Strategy﻿PPP Capable to Stop Cholistan Project, Tells CM﻿Pakistan's Diplomatic Win at UNGA: Consensus Reached on Islamophobia Resolution﻿Foreign Office Rebukes India's Stance on Minority Rights﻿Kashmir Dispute Firmly on Global Agenda, Affirms APHC﻿Government Rolls Out New Policy to Foster Interfaith Harmony﻿SFA Mobilizes Teams to Enforce Eid Food Safety Standards﻿Antimony Ore Discoveredin Balochistan: SIFC'S Effective Strategy Opening Doors for Investment﻿DRAP Cracks Down on Illegal Drug Trade with Nationwide Raids﻿Federal Interior Minister Praises Police for Thwarting Terrorist Attack in DI Khan﻿Karachi Police Chief Meets with Families of Martyrs﻿Visit of Additional IG Karachi for Eid Security Arrangements﻿PM Offers Solidarity After Earthquake Strikes Thailand and Myanmar﻿Eid Special Train Departs Quetta Amid Enhanced Security﻿Pakistan, Qatar Fortify Trade and Investment Ties﻿Off-Duty Policemen Thwart Robbery Attempts in Karachi﻿Pakistan Battles to Chase Down New Zealand's Massive Target