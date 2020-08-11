Sindh Excise Department introduced another facility for the convenience of people

August 11, 2020

Karachi, August 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar said Tuesday that the Sindh Excise Department had introduced another facility for the convenience of the people under which any person could now know the number of vehicles registered on his ID card number and for this purpose, one should log on to the website www.excise.gos.pk.

He added that the facility would be provided soon via SMS. Chawla said that the people should avail this facility. ‘Facilitating the people is the top priority of the Sindh Excise Department’, he concluded.

For more information, contact:

Sindh Information and Archives Department

Government of Sindh

95-Sindh Secretariat 4-B, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-99204423, +92-21-99204401

Email: pressinformationzubair@gmail.com

Website: http://sindhinformation.gos.pk

